Jessamine County helps Nicholasville Police Cram the Cruiser for their annual event

NICHOLASVILLE, KY — Supplies are loaded up, and Jessamine County is gearing up for another school year to help shape the next generation.

"Bring up strong kids with strong minds," said Kaitlyn Wingate, who helped donate to Cram the Cruiser. "The first place that starts is at school with their education."

On Sunday, July 28, the Nicholasville Police Department held its annual Cram the Cruiser event, during which people could drop off school items. It was an opportunity to fill a cruiser with much-needed supplies such as notebooks, headphones, folders, and other necessities for people who might be having a hard time.

"I think right now, just overall in our culture, everyone is going through a hardship," said Wingate.

Taylor Ball, director of Nicholasville Elementary School's Family Resource Center, said that school expenses add up at the start of the school year. According Capital One Shopping, an average budget per child is $597.

The Jessamine County community answered the call once again to help each other out by making donations.

"We absolutely can not do our jobs without the community's support," said Ball. "Our community really shows up every year."

It is the support that surrounds students and family members to be successful for another great year.

The gathered supplies will be dispersed throughout the schools in Jessamine County. Students will return to school in the county on August 14.

