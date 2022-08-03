Watch Now
Journey of Hope: Group of cyclists stop in Lexington as part of cross-country trip for worthy cause

Posted at 2:54 PM, Aug 03, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of cyclists, traveling across the nation for a worthy cause, made a stop Monday in Lexington.

The group "Journey of Hope" consists of a team of 100 men who are riding bicycles on a cross-country trip to celebrate people with disabilities.

On Monday, they rode from Cincinnati to the Latitude Arts Center in Lexington, where they painted masterpieces during what they call a "friendship visit" with locals.

"It's meant to physically challenge us," said Peter Kowalski. "Like as if the bike was our disability, so to speak, and we are trying to get from A to B and just challenging yourself in that way."

