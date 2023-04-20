JROTC students in Estill County take flight

Dreams are taking flight in Estill County as Junior ROTC students had the opportunity of a lifetime Wednesday—all thanks to the Kentucky National Guard.

The National Guard teamed up with the JROTC program to give 25 students the chance to experience a ride in a real military helicopter.

It's the first event of its kind for the school.

The National Guard was able to log this as a mandatory proficiency training, which did not cost them any extra money.

The experience is something senior army instructor Christopher Wicker says gives students a chance they may not have again.

The military has several different models of helicopters. One is designed to carry troops. Learning about a helicopter like this opens door not only in the military, but also way beyond.

"If they study hard, they can go into career fields that they never thought possible. They can work on an aircraft like either here or Lexington airport. They can do whatever they want," said Wicker.