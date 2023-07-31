Just stop for a minute: Lexington photographer encourages a photo a day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Take a look at your camera roll.

When was the last time you stopped for a minute to take a picture to secure as a memory? No reason -- just because? Maybe you liked a tree? A waterfall? Your lunch? A Lexington photographer encourages us to pause for a moment and embrace what life has to offer.

"We have a social media that makes it very easy for an anonymous presence that we can stand up and yell at each other," said Bill Cole.

Cole is on a mission. One photo for all 365 days of the year.

"The whole point is to give us a minute where you can scroll, you can see it, and you can say that's kind of cool," Cole said. "Maybe get a laugh?"

Our photos might be all selfies. Maybe they're all work-related or screenshots. But it's a reminder to embrace what comes in this beautiful world.

"Sometimes you want to make great art," he said. "Sometimes you want to capture a memory. Sometimes you want to have fun."

So pause for a moment. See something you like? Take the time to appreciate it. Our lives are busy and rushed, but it's a reminder to appreciate those small things that bring us so much joy.

"There's art in the world. There's beauty in the world," Cole said. And it's easy enough to find it if you just open your eyes and spend a little time looking."

