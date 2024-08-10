'Just to watch the smiles:' annual Special Olympics regional softball tournament leaving an impact

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — A special kind of Olympics took place in Georgetown on Saturday morning. Over 300 Special Olympics athletes were ready to play in the annual regional softball tournament at Marshall Park. The Special Olympics CEO Trish Mazzoni said this tournament is a social event that the players look forward to doing. It keeps them active and allows them to show what they have on the playing field.

The tournament uses volunteers to help with announcing, scorekeeping, and coaching. Those involved love working it and have done it for several years. Barry Hale has been coaching with Special Olympics for over twenty years. He said players always hit a home run when it comes to putting a smile on a person's face.

"Just to watch the smiles, the faces, and watch all these athletes light up," said Hale."It's awesome."

Hale loves to see his players have fun and support one another. This is similar to another coach, Gus Gerassimides, who said people can learn from watching these athletes play.

"Rooting for each other. Not caring whether they won or lost," said Gerassimides. "Just trying to help each other out."

Gerassimides has been coaching for three years. During this time, he has learned a few things, including how to get the best out of his team and with people in general.

"Be patient with people," said Gerassimides. "If you are patient, they can reach heights they could never imagine."

No matter what the outcome. Everyone had fun showing what they could do at the ballpark.

As Coach Hale says, "We are all winners."

Regional tournaments have taken place across Kentucky to determine who is going to state. Only thirty-five teams will make it, and those teams will travel to Owensboro during September for the state tournament.

