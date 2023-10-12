Keeneland hosts 16th Make-A-Wish Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This time of year, it's about horses, the hoping to score big at the track, but one day at Keeneland is dedicated to something else that brings us together.

"It is truly a day that the kids get to be kids," said Faith Hacker with Make-A-Wish.

The day is about 13 kids from Kentucky. It's the 16th Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. Farms and organizations team up to grant wishes for kids with critical illnesses.

"The horses race against each other," said Nacho from Frankfort.

Nacho tells us he likes to watch the horses and also loves the food, especially hot dogs.

"We roll out the green carpet here at Keeneland where these kids get to present the trophy for the day, they get to be in the saddling paddock, they meet jockeys and trainers and owners," said Kara Heissenbuttel with Keeneland.

"This day we have 13 kids here who are treated like royalty," Hacker said.

This has been an annual day on the first Thursday of Keeneland's Fall Meet. That's 16 years of smiles!

"Make A Wish has been really kind to us," said Jared Young. "Brought us out here to Keeneland, partnered us with Gainesway Farm and allowed us to go out to the farm and see some of the horses. Brooklyn got to ride on a pony which was really exciting for her."

17-year-old Nikki from Georgetown sang the national anthem.

These are this year's children who were at Make-A-Wish Day:

-Hadlee, 3, from Garrison

-Samuel, 5, from Bardstown

-Brooklyn, 3, from Louisville

-Rhett, 5, from Lexington

-Kinsley, 4, from Barbourville

-“Nacho”, 6, from Frankfort

-Jamison, 9, from Bronston

-Jonathan, 10, from Louisville

-Katelyn, 17, from Berea

-Said, 19, from Louisville

-Nikki, 17, from Georgetown

-Ava, 5, from Simpsonville

-Ford, 4, from Lexington

If you want to donate, click here.

