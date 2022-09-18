Kentuckian overcomes two strokes to compete in bodybuilding competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One body builder overcame years of health obstacles to compete in the Bluegrass Bodybuilding Competition.

"To now be where I'm at preparing to compete against others. It's exciting to me. It's amazing to me," said Johnson.

At 31, Brady Johnson was diagnosed with a cerebral hemorrhage.

During surgery, the air force veteran had a massive stroke, leaving him unable to walk or talk.

After months of intense rehab, he regained his ability to walk and speak clearly.

In 2015, Johnson had another stroke, causing him to lose feeling on the right side of his body.

But that didn't stop him.

He kept fighting and started bodybuilding 18 months ago to improve his health.

Just one week shy of his 50th birthday, Johnson was the only disabled body builder to take the stage on Saturday.