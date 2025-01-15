Kentuckians Chorus bonding through barbershop music

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We've already probably heard of a barbershop quartet.

The group certainly sounds old timey and that's fair, the music dates back to the early 1900's.

However, every Tuesday night, one group gets together in Lexington to bring barbershop music into present day.

“It’s hard to describe. It’s unlike any other type of performing that I’ve ever done," Eric Clark said.

"There’s aspects of barbershop that meet that upper echelon of what you can do with music."

Everyone has their own story of how they joined the Kentuckians Chorus.

Erick Clark actually joined years ago and recently returned after a stint in Louisville.

"Then there's Clark Trammel, who was discovered following a dinner theater performance in 2021.

There was a member of the Kentuckians in the audience. He approached me afterward saying ‘you’re really good at harmonizing. I sing with a barbershop group on Tuesday nights.’ As soon as he said barbershop I said ‘interesting, tell me more,'" Trammel said.

Vocalists young and old have lent their voices to the chorus for the last 65 years.

Taking pride in the unique composition of barbershop music.

“Barbershop is a really, really unique art style in the fact that its four different parts all coming together singing the same words but in different harmonies," Trammel said.

Rob Langdorf helps lead the charge as the assistant director of Kentuckians chorus.

A seven year member of the chorus himself, he's excited by the challenge this genre brings.

"It’s challenging. I’ve been doing music my whole life but the style is challenging but very accessible," Langdorf said.

Music is inherently emotional, it begets connection.

That's what truly keeps people like Clark in the group, much more than just music can provide.

"It’s not just the singing aspect of it. We got to Drake’s every week and have dinner. It’s making friends and having that fellowship," Clark said.

“The important thing when I joined the barbershop was that I was in the Army at the time. I’m no longer in the army now so it was finding some comradery, some fellowship, that I wasn’t able to find anywhere else.”

The Kentuckians Chorus meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Crestwood Christian Church.

If you want to learn more about the chorus, click here.