Kentucky Children's Hospital patients shop for presents thanks to Jarrett's Joy Cart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 12-year-old Abigail Schellinger is at Kentucky Children's Hospital due to diabetic complications.

But on Tuesday, she took a break from thinking about that and went Christmas shopping through Jarrett's Joy Cart holiday store.

LEX 18

She picked out a stuffed animal for herself and got socks and a blanket for her mom.

"She stresses out a lot and I thought this would be nice for her," she said about her mom.

LEX 18

Patient Lucas Miller also made his selections.

"Okay, so something for Aunt Sara," a volunteer said as she jotted down what Lucas wanted to get.

Once the presents are picked, they're wrapped, tagged, and delivered to the patients for them to give back to their loved ones.

"They get to pick it," Jennifer Mynear said. "That's what's really fun about it."

LEX 18

Jennifer Mynear's son, Jarrett, was the brains behind this operation.

He was diagnosed with cancer six times. He was just 10 years old when he started the holiday store tradition back when he was a patient himself.

"He felt the healing power of giving back," Mynear said.

Jarrett died in 2002 at 13 years old but his legacy lives on, spreading joy this holiday season and for many more to come.

As of Tuesday, 90 patients had picked out presents for themselves and their families.

LEX 18

Jarrett's Joy Cart also delivers presents weekly to child patients.

Anyone who wants to donate or sign up to volunteer can go here.

