Kentucky "First Dog" featured in coloring book

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are so many specific parts of our great state, from the horse farms of Woodford County to the incredible architecture of the Kentucky State Capitol.

You don't have to have this artistic eye to appreciate it all. Don't be afraid to color outside the lines.

"Kids need to draw outside the lines because that's where imagination and learning take place," said First Lady Britainy Beshear.

At the Capitol, you'll see plenty of legs and feet crossing busy hallways. It's also not rare to see paws, and don't think twice — that's Winnie, who is the star of her own coloring book with the help of the First Lady. In the book, Winnie visits different areas of the Capitol, including the rotunda and even the Senate chambers.

"It just kind of helps spark imagination while also being an educational tool," said Beshear.

So of all the things for a coloring book — why Winnie?

"Winnie just – she's the perfect dog for where we are in life right now because she's so goofy, and she loves meeting new people, especially kids," Beshear said.

If you want to download Winnie's coloring book, you can find it here. There are also some copies at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

