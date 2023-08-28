Kentucky Horse Park program is a walk in the park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We have dealt with a couple of aggressive heat waves this summer.

The cool down as summer slowly comes to an end has participants out enjoying run and walk clubs.

The Kentucky Horse Park hosts this on Monday from Memorial Day to Labor Day during the summer. The idea is to have people come to be able to get their fresh air, sunshine, and exercise while enjoying the scenery around the park.

"It's just a nice change of pace," said Lauren Foster, who is one of the participants.

The club has been organized for about 10 years, according to one of the leaders. Participants say it's the scenery that keeps bringing them back, plus not needing to run or walk near traffic or busy streets.

Also, if you've been a frequent visitor to other parks in the Lexington area, this is another opportunity to not only get out and exercise but to meet people too.

"It's just so peaceful, you get to see horses, and it's quiet," said Meg Wieboldt, a participant.

To answer a question you might be asking — yes, you will get to see horses! While on the walk, which can be 1.5 miles or 3 miles, you'll see plenty of statues but also the real horses!

To learn more about the program, click here.

