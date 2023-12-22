Kids of incarcerated parents get extra special Christmas gift

MCKEE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The children of inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center got what may be the greatest gift of all; a hug from their parent.

Some of the inmates haven't hugged their kids in years, the jailer said.

“Little things like that can impact a kid's life for the rest of their life,” said Rocco Besednjak, who helped to organize the event. “just having that positive interaction with their parent who they'll always love no matter what they did.”

Kids also left the event with toys and shoes. There was also a Santa. While many kids ask Santa for toys, one child asked Santa for her father, who is incarcerated, to come home before Christmas.

“The kids are the innocent ones,” Rocco said.

The tears on the faces of inmates as they hug their children show they are human beings, he said.

“Hopefully, things like that can be a turning point for them, it might be that is the interaction that brings reality to them, to see this is what they are missing,” he said.

