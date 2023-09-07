'King of Kroger Field' reaches impressive milestone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Col. Howard McKenzie can think back to before Kroger Field was Kroger Field.

In fact, he remembers it before it was Commonwealth Stadium. McKenzie worked back at the ole Stoll Field at one point.

The 2023 Kentucky Football season marks his 60th working for guest services.

The soon-to-be 89-year-old doesn't look at this as a job — rather the fun that comes with it.

"Not only do I love the sport, I love the university," he said just before UK kicked off against Ball State in the season opener. "And I especially love the people I work with and those we serve."

McKenzie served as an auxiliary officer with the Lexington Police Department. He also worked for decades at Keeneland in guest services.

"I'm a retired military," he said. "Retired colonel."

He was on active duty in 1955 and 1956 and was in the reserves for 42 years. Even at 89, he admits he has been pretty content.

"My dad said if you do something and you don't like it, find something else to do," he said. "I haven't found anything else to do."

The soon-to-be 89-year-old says he predicts eight wins for this year's team.