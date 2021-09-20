Korean War Veteran applying new hobby to honor those who served

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is turning a newfound passion into a way to honor veterans of the armed services.

Korean War veteran Ray Roe was the fourth member of his family to join the military.

LEX 18 Ray Roe while he was serving in the military.

"The oldest one, John, he was a carrier pilot in the Navy and we lost him at sea," said Roe.

After his stint into the Marine Corps came to an end, Roe got married and moved to Ashland, Kentucky, where he was a manager at a Sears store.

He eventually transferred to Lexington, and once he retired, he picked up a new passion: woodworking.

LEX 18

"These are my boxes here. Just box after box, and got into a good little business," said Roe.

Roe's wife passed away a couple of years ago, and the Korean War veteran now lives at Friendship Towers in Sayre Christian Village.

He still has his relatively newfound hobby and now Roe is carving a dedication to others who have served in the military. The plaques have a simple message and the American flag.

"I wanted to do something in honor of the veterans since I came up in a family of veterans," said Roe.