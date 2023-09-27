Lafayette football scores first win in 2 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For two seasons, the Lafayette High School football team wished the scoreboard was a blur.

The team hadn't won a game in two years. They hadn't won at home in three or four. Head Coach Jon Lawson says they became a player-led team and something just clicked in the fourth quarter of Friday's game.

"Have integrity, respect for themselves and others, and build upon that because I need them to be great young men," he said.

Players, coaches, and parents were emotional. This was a group that had fought on the gridiron every night but never gave up. The emotions spoke more than just the X's and O's of the game.

"It is definitely more than just a win because last year and this year have been a rebuilding for just the team and the program in general," said senior Felix Brady.

"It just — I can't explain in words how much it meant to me — to finally get a win on this field," said Bobby Lefevers, a senior at Lafayette.

"You know, to see them grow in that aspect, you know, that's what made me emotional on Friday night," Lawson said. "Not the win, but the fact that I saw that team grow in that aspect."

