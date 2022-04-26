Laurel County non-profit hosting Derby party to raise money for the community

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Laurel County non-profit “Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie” wants you to come out this Derby day to enjoy the races with them in an event to raise money for a good cause.

As many people have struggled through the pandemic and now with record-high inflation rates this group is donating all the events proceeds to those in need in the community.

The group’s President Karin de la Peña, says, "Everybody's been cooped up, everybody's not been able to socialize, to see each other. Everybody is ready to get out and socialize and participate in things and this is Kentucky, the Kentucky Derby is a part of our heritage worldwide. "

Courtesy of the Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie

After several attempts to host the event, COVID and other factors got in the way. Now, the party is coming at a time when the community is most impacted by the pandemic and record-high inflation. As a mother, this organization's president sees the need.

The ladies hosted other events that have raised thousands. The group has donated money, gas cards, food, and more.

"And just by just word of mouth we got word of people that have just a big need - help with clothes, school supplies, and even some minor home repairs," Peña says.

This organization hopes this event will draw more attention to its organization and to its mission of helping those with the greatest need in this community.

Vice President, Kay Hensley, says, "Our goal is to grow every year. So, we don't have a specific dollar amount on it but, again we're all working really, really hard to get the word out and show people that you know that this is a great opportunity if you're not going to the Derby in-person. Here's a great alternative."

Both these ladies say younger people in the community have never experienced inflation this high. Some people in the community have no access to support or benefits and that's where they come in. Donating all the proceeds from this event back to the community.

"We hope that people will see that they're having fun, enjoying themselves, and also helping,” says Peña.

Courtesy of the Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie

The “Ladies of the Rhubarb Pie's” Kentucky Derby event will be held on May 7 at the Heritage Hills Banquet Hall in London, Ky. Tickets are still on sale and are $30 apiece.

