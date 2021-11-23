Leestown Coffee House serving up holiday cheer by giving people the option to 'pay it forward'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leestown Coffee House is brewing up some holiday cheer this season with their "pay it forward" Christmas tree.

Anyone can buy an extra coffee and write down the name of a person, profession, or anything they want on a card. For example, a teacher.

That card is then placed on the tree as an "ornament." When a teacher comes in, they can take the card up to the front and get a free drink.

"Especially this time of year, people are giving, and they want to give something to someone they don't necessarily know or might need help," Leestown Coffee House owner Thomas Ward said. "It's just a nice way to say we appreciate you."

Some on the receiving end, though, find it hard to accept the generosity.

"Firefighters are funny," employee Haleigh Best said. "They like to buy the pay it forwards, but they hate to use them. We had tons of firefighter cards up there that we had to force them to use because they're like, 'no, I'd rather give a coffee than receive a coffee for free,' and I always thought that was a really sweet notion."

Best's favorite card, though, comes from a man who wrote this: "For someone who made their spouse mad. Bring them this coffee to get out of the dog house!"

"Every time it's gone, he'll just put another one up there, so it's like how many spouses have gotten coffees because of this card," she said. "I love it. It's so funny."

Whether you're saving someone from the dog house or appreciating our first responders, Leestown Coffee House is the place to say thank you and happy holidays.