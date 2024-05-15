Lexington 12-year-old captures woman empowerment on Broadway red carpet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isla Dawahare's passion for creativity is abundantly clear.

Just one step into her office paints that picture.

The walls adorn with original art, her self-written book leaning against her desk.

However, the standout for this 12-year-old is through a different lense.

Photography.

“I believe it was almost two years ago. I’m home schooled. We were doing a lesson the famous photographer Ansel Adams, he was a nature photographer," Dawahare said.

"My mom said ‘here, you can just borrow my camera.’ I just took some photos of nature and I just really enjoyed it.”

In a flash, Isla became hooked.

From nature to animals, to a new interest in portraits, the 12-year-old's developed quite the dedication.

It makes her mom Jessica proud to see her daughter so passion driven.

“Since she was little, she’s always been very passion filled," Jessica Dawahare said.

"Watching her lean into her interests and lean into her passions and explore new things. It’s just been amazing to watch her grow into herself.”

What Isla has grown into is a confident, curious and creative young woman.

That's a product of her other passion, woman empowerment.

Also in her office along the wall are blown up images from a photo project honoring women of history.

Greta Thunberg, Frida Kahlo, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just some of the names that have inspired Isla from an early age.

“Well I think part of it is because I am a girl. It’s kind of like now, in present day, fighting for my rights but also admiring the women who fought for the rights that I have today," Isla Dawahare.

Isla got to take advantage of that right earlier this year.

She was able to come to New York as a photographer for a Broadway red carpet event.

Snapping photos for the newest show to hit the stage, SUFFS, a depiction of the successes and failures of the women's suffrage movement.

Isla got to interact with the cast of the show and some of the producers, including Lin Manuel Miranda and Hilary Clinton.

The latter of which Isla has idolized for quite some time.

“I’ve admired Secretary Hillary Clinton for so long, since I was four years old I’ve admired her. Getting to photograph her was just amazing," Isla Dawahare said.

The red carpet shoot was the latest moment of pride for Isla and her family, to see how far her determination and passion can take her.

“The thing that was the most amazing and the most impressive and the most awe-inspiring for me was seeing the look on her face as I would peek between the photographers and see her capturing images of people she admired and respected," Jessica Dawahare said.

The sky truly is the limit for this young Lexingtonian as she continues to blaze her own trail and hope other young woman like her can do the same.

“I’d say follow your dreams and don’t be afraid to ask, don’t be afraid to reach out," Isla Dawahare said.

"The worst that they can say is no. If I had never reached out to SUFFS, I never would’ve gotten this opportunity."

If you want to check more of Isla's work, click here.