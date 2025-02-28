Lexington Catholic High School twins both named state dive champions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A remarkable achievement has unfolded at Lexington Catholic High School, where twins Sydney and Graham Leslie have both been named state dive champions.

The dynamic duo, who have been diving since the age of five, not only excel in their sport but also share an extraordinary bond that makes their victory even more special.

Reflecting on their journey, the twins reminisced about their early days in the diving community, laughing over old memories captured on video.

"We have been diving in summer club since we were about five, but we started actual club around nine," Sydney recalled.

As sophomores on the school dive team, the siblings have been each other’s biggest supporters, cheering one another on during competitions.

"We both really love diving... it's just a coincidence that we are both really good at it," Graham noted. "I think it’s pretty cool we both have a lot of talent and can do it together."

Their recent success did not come easy. In the heat of competition.

Graham observed, "It was really close the whole time. When she did her last dive, I knew she won, so I thought that was pretty cool."

Sydney felt equally confident about his sister's performance, stating, "I knew that he was going to do well because that’s just how he is; he always does well in meets.”

Their talent and hard work paid off, earning them both first-place medals at the state championships.

Dive coach Kyndal Knight, who herself was a diver at the University of Kentucky, expressed her pride stating,"They are just super talented athletes, super hard workers, and did exactly what they needed to do."

The sibling's are also thankful for the unwavering support from their family, teammates, and coach. Special recognition was given to their proud mother, who cheered enthusiastically from the sidelines.

"She couldn’t stop talking about it, she posted it on Facebook. She was really excited," Graham shared.

Sydney added, "She is just really proud of us because she has watched us grow up doing this sport, and to have a good outcome like this was really important to her."

As they celebrate their achievements, both Sydney and Graham expressed their hopes for the future.

"We are both hoping to maybe go to college for diving because we have just worked so hard our whole lives, and we would love for our college lives to also be a part of dive," Sydney said.

With their strong bond and shared passion for diving, the Leslie twins are poised for continued success and countless more memories in the years to come.