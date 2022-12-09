Lexington coffee shop turns one-time tragedy into community tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you look around town, some businesses have begun putting up their holiday decorations.

A Cup of Common Wealth in Lexington has decked the halls, but there's a different holiday they're celebrating before Christmas.

"I think in a lot of ways it shows how special the community of Lexington is and how people took care of us," said Emma Bryant.

Nine years ago, on December 9, someone broke into the shop. The business had only been open for about six months. Once that happened, December 9 has always been "Break-In Day."

"The community just came through, and they poured out ways in ways that we would never expect," Bryant said. "We thought it was going to be something that was pretty detrimental to a business that was only six months old."

People left larger-than-normal tips, brought in piggy banks, and helped the business get back on its feet.

"I've been here for almost six years, so I feel like it's almost like a legend that I get to hear my coffee grandparents telling me," Bryant said.

So how do they celebrate? Customers get a free cup of coffee.