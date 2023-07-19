Lexington cyclist preps for 500 mile bike ride across Iowa

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sarah Fletcher has been dedicated to cycling for the better part of 15 years.

A hobby her stepdad got her into has grown to be an integral part of her life.

“It’s always been great for physically activity but also mental health as well. It’s just been really fun. All the places you can go. Road biking, mountain biking. Just a great time and a lot of fun,” Fletcher said.

Fun that became vital to Fletcher over the last couple years.

While she recovered from a knee injury, biking became her main source of therapy.

“I tore my ACL skiing a couple winters ago not much I could do last year other than ride my bike. Just kind of had RAGRAI in mind as the goal,” Fletcher said.

RAGBRAI.

Also known as the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

A traditional half-century in the making bringing more than 20,000 cyclists from all over to bike through the Hawkeye State.

Fletcher is excited to take on this challenge for the first time.

“We will start on the west side of Iowa, dipping our bike tires in the Missouri River and spend the next seven days biking 500 miles across the state, ending on the east side and dipping our tires in the Mississippi,” Fletcher said.

This race goes beyond just a test of physical endurance, it’s also a trip filled with emotion.

Fletcher will be joined by a group of friends forming Team Torsie, the namesake of one of Fletcher’s college friends.

LEX 18

“She’s one of those people you meet and you feel like you’ve known forever,” Fletcher said.

“She always could put a smile on your face. Always made you laugh. If you had a crazy idea, she was the first one to do it with you.”

On the day of their graduation, Torsie ended up in the hospital, eventually diagnosed with Leukemia and Lymphoma.

She passed away from the disease in 2015.

Fletcher’s RAGBRAI ride is dedicated to her fallen friend as she tries to raise money and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“Doing this for her and as a personal feat for myself is pretty exciting and knowing she’ll be there with me is great,” Fletcher said.

If you want to donate to Sarah’s efforts, click here.

