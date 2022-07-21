Lexington dance company prioritizes inclusion, invites individuals with disabilities to perform alongside pros

(LEX 18) — Coming up this weekend, the Allegro Dance Project is set to perform at the Moondance Amphitheatre.

Professional dancers will use contemporary dance and aerial circus arts to explore the topic of mental health.

In the show, there will also be an adaptive dance routine that will highlight dancers with disabilities.

"They're truly the most amazing people you'll ever meet," dancer Tessa Fowler, who has been rehearsing with the adaptive dancers, said. "They're so fun."

Fowler has been by their side, getting them ready, and watching as dance has boosted their confidence.

"The more and more they do it the more comfortable they get, the more things they want to try," they said. "The bolder they get."

"I think it just gives them an outlet to create in a way they don't normally get to," Kayla Allison, who is also working with the adaptive dancers, said.

Allegro Dance Project director and founder Jeana Klevene is including the adaptive routine in this weekend's show because her mission is to make the art of dance more inclusive.

"To give this kind of experience to so many amazing kids, I'll get emotional if I talk about it too long," Klevene said tearfully. "It's just life-changing."

Parent Regina Mclain can attest to that. She said her daughter Adelaide feels included, part of something special.

"Everybody here accepts that she may not do the dance in the exact proper way but at least we're all in it together," Mclain said.

Performances start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All money from the silent auction, which starts at 7 p.m., and ticket sales will go toward the Allegro Dance Project's inclusive dance outreach.

Outreach includes initiatives like sensory-friendly field trips. Klevene said their outreach reaches more than 600 kids a year in schools.