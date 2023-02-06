Lexington distillery brings more diversity to growing bourbon industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's so much variety in the bourbon world.

Maybe it's the flavor or how you prefer your bourbon, but there's always a way to find what you prefer.

Fresh Bourbon Distillery works to bring more to the growing bourbon industry.

"Making history while you're doing it is amazing," said Tia Edwards, a co-founder.

On the wall, amongst the bottles at their tasting room, it's like a message in the bottle. One that Edwards, and her husband Sean, have worked to perfect.

"We have a ton of history from the bourbon industry just for years and years and we wanted to bring our unique perspective to it," said Sean, a co-founder.

That unique perspective is in the heart of downtown Lexington.

"You have a woman as a co-founder and co-owner, with my husband, for the bourbon industry, which is so amazing because women's influence really has not been in the industry," Tia said.

As far as diversity goes, it's one of the few African-American-owned distilleries in Kentucky.

"Us just adding to that, we're excited about that, we're proud of that," Sean said. "Like Tia said, we didn't come into it going through it, we wanted to make a good bourbon."

Fresh Bourbon brings the addition of honey malt to their product. It's a different spin, but they hope to inspire and deliver more.

"We've had the opportunity to speak with young people about the industry and about the opportunities that exist in the industry," Sean said.

Fresh Bourbon is on Main Street in Lexington, across from Carson's and next to Thoroughbred Park.

