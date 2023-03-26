Lexington Fisher House set to serve thousands of veterans and their families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people gathered on Lexington's VA Hospital campus on Leestown Road Friday morning for the reveal of a new, valuable resource for military veterans in Central Kentucky.

Lexington is home to the newest Fisher House, a home dedicated to families of veterans getting medical care through the VA hospital.

There are now 93 Fisher Houses spread across the world to help those who served our country and their loved ones.

"It's always exciting. When someone walks through the door of a Fisher House, we want them to know that there are those who appreciate their service, who honor that service and want to help them in their time of need," Fisher House Foundation President David Coker said.

According to the Fisher House Foundation website, 1.300 families are housed in Fisher Houses daily and more than 450,000 families have been served since the foundation began.

Walking inside the home introduces guests to a specific Kentucky flare.

Portraits and decor denoting the history of horse racing in the Bluegrass, complimenting the 16 guestrooms inside the 13,500 square foot property.

There's also five common areas, a full kitchen, multiple washer and dryers, a full library.

Leaders with the Fisher House want this to feel like a home away from home for whomever spends time there.

"We're certainly proud to bring a service that is going to improve the veteran experience tremendously," Fisher House manager Patrick Crowley said.

"We've all be at the bedside of the loved one where we've had to travel and we've had to worry about gas and tolls and where you're going to stay and how you're going to eat. Essentially, what a Fisher House does is remove all those issues for our beloved families."

Lexington's Fisher House is a multi-million dollar project nearly six years in the making.

$1 million coming from Amazon Global Military Affairs, a donation Charlotte Labelle is happy to provide given her deep connection to military service.

"I'm an army veteran as well as my husband. My grandfather was a World War II veteran. Paraplegic," Labelle said.

"The support that they received was so needed during a really hard time. I know that this home is going to provide that type of support and care for veterans in this community and that, to me personally is so amazing."

Those who need to stay at the Fisher House do so free of charge.

A service repaying servicemen and women who need care and support.

"The true secret of a Fisher House is the way families support one another," Coker said

"You share the burdens. You celebrate the joys and you really become an extended family."

VA leaders hope to have families start moving in during the first week of April leading into Easter Weekend.