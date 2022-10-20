Lexington getting its own Monopoly board featuring local businesses, landmarks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington got a visit from Mr. Monopoly today and a team from Top Trumps and Winning Moves, a licensee of Hasbro. The group announced that Lexington will be the first Kentucky city to have its own officially-licensed Monopoly game.

Tim Barney with Top Trumps and Winning Moves says, "I think the Lexington, Kentucky edition of Monopoly is gonna be one of the best ones yet, by far."

Barney is a Kentucky native himself. He says Lexington was an obvious choice for the game.

"You guys have heritage, you've got history. You guys have a wonderful community, very picturesque spots. So, you have everything that we want and more and I really think Lexington is gonna be one of our most popular boards yet,” he says.

Players rolling the dice on this game will get the chance to land on Lexington businesses, organizations, and landmarks.

"I need to see what you guys want to see. To capture the essence of Lexington requires the people. There will only be a few people selected, a few organizations, and businesses are gonna be on the board approximately 2022. A completely blank slate from beginning to end,” says Barney.

An official list of the 22 game squares has not been announced. But, places like Triangle Park, Lexington’s Distillery District, Bluegrass Airport, and Keeneland, could replace squares in the classic game and show up on the board. Visit LEX President Mary Quinn Ramer says this game will further showcase all the city has to offer.

"I hope that it is going to be a favorite gift for folks to purchase and send out to family and friends that are throughout the world. And I hope that once they see the beautiful imagery and that they are able to connect the dots with all that we have to offer here in Lexington and they'll decide that they have to book a trip,” she says.

What appears on the Lexington board is a decision this company wants the entire community's input on. A final decision will be made over the next eight weeks before the game comes out in the summer of 2023.

"Well this is your board, this is all for you, and for it to be for you, it needs to be exactly what you want -- that's why we rely on you guys,” says Barney.

Again, Lexington’s Monopoly game will be available in stores and online next summer. You can submit your selections for the board by emailing: Lexington@TopTrumps.com.

