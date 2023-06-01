Lexington golfers heading to Germany for Special Olympics World Games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you've ever tried to play golf, it's easy to have a love-hate relationship with the sport.

Wake Mullins and Dennis Gaines from Lexington have been working together for about a dozen years. Dennis is Wake's stepdad.

Now they're preparing to represent Kentucky on a world stage.

"He's addicted to the game of golf, but it's a good addiction, he loves it," Gaines said.

The two practice at Lakeside Golf Course frequently. Mullins is a volunteer at the course.

"There's not a day he doesn't go and practice," Gaines said.

Perhaps the most important piece of this for these two, goes beyond the scorecard.

"It's the bond between both of us that we form through the years," Gaines said.

Gaines feels Mullins' disability could actually be a factor in how he plays on the course. He says he's able to tune out any distractions and just focus on the sport.

Mullins had encephalitis when he was a baby. He spent three and a half weeks in a coma. Gaines says golf is Mullins' focus.

"You can hit a bad shot, and he's going to tell you it's a good shot."

The two will leave for Germany in about a week and a half.

