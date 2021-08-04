Lexington micro-school providing alternative option to traditional education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you aren't looking for the Sphinx Academy it is easy to miss, but on the inside big things are happening.

"Oh, it's like an answered prayer, " Yolande Jones, a parent and guardian of two Sphinx Academy students, said.

The micro-school, founded in 2013, is changing the game for gifted and twice exceptional students.

"Twice exceptional is basically when you have high ability, but you have a learning difference that requires some flexibility as to how you learn, " explained the school's founder, Wafaa Elghoroury.

After trying countless options for her gifted son who has ADHD, Wafaa Elghoroury took matters into her own hands and founded the school.

The Sphinx Academy is now a nationally accredited, Kentucky-certified, 8th-12th grade school. There are six teachers and just 30 students.

Yolande Jones said, "This is a wonderful place to have someone listen to them. They can be in charge of their own journey, their own learning experience."

Elghoroury said there are three major elements that set Sphinx Academy apart:

Experiential Learning - teaching through projects and hands-on assignments Mentoring - every student has a mentor assigned to them. They meet every week to help individualize their education plan Self-directed Learning - time spent out of the classroom to meet or work

"When they're heard then they just blossom and grow, and they just love learning and they're going to take that love of learning with them, " Jones said.

In a year when so many schools have been challenged, thanks to its size and flexible nature, Sphinx Academy has rolled with the punches. A unique option for unique students.

To learn more visit www.sphinxacademy.org