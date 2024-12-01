Lexington resident using a contest to help raise breast cancer awareness

LEXINGTON, KY — Carla Switzer has seen the devastating impacts of breast cancer firsthand.

"My mother-in-law was directly affected by breast cancer and died from breast cancer. I have had several close friends that have had double mastectomies and had breast cancer along the way," said Switzer.

She wanted to make a difference and spread awareness. Then, Switzer learned about a contest that would help achieve her goal.

"I never knew anything about FabOver40 on October 1st, and then I started scrolling and submitted online," she said.

FabOver40 raises money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Switzer says the competition highlights women over 40 for their beauty; each donation secured equals a vote. Once Switzer got the call that she was part of the contest, she went straight to work by asking local businesses for donations.

"Putting yourself out there is that you meet so many wonderful people. You feel the heart and the passion," said Switzer.

Those feelings have helped drive Switzer in her mission and, at the same time, give the gift of hope.

"I'm just trying to pay it forward. That's all that I'm interested in and helping other people have hope this holiday season."

Switzer has advanced to the quarter-finals. The contest winner receives a cash prize, but if she wins, she doesn't intend to keep it. She wants to donate it to another group in need."To further my mission of getting people hope by helping those that are affected by Hurricane Helene," said Switzer.

It's a gesture that sums up what she's all about helping others. Switzer says she would have found a way to give back, even without a contest. Switzer feels like she has already won by helping others.

Vote for Carla Switzer here.