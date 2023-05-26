Lexington school custodian departs cherishing 18 years of memories

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We all have that someone we remember from our elementary school days.

Sometimes the hardest part of the last day of school is saying goodbye. At Athens-Chilesburg Elementary School, one goodbye will tug at the heartstrings.

"All of my babies are here!" shouted Jimmy Eldridge, while sitting on the back of a convertible in the parking lot of the school. Students, faculty and staff lined the curb to greet Eldridge as he came by.

"He's the best janitor in the whole world," one student told LEX 18.

After 18 years, Eldridge is preparing to embark on a different journey. Still, wherever he goes, he'll keep a piece of the past in his heart.

"This is something that doesn't happen to many people," he said.

"Mister Jimmy is very helpful and he's our best friend," said another student.

Even as this chapter ends, he walks away embracing good times. More so, he walks away cherishing this chapter and the people who made it special.

