Lexington senior living facility keeps lifelong learning a priority with arts enrichment, engagement

Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 15, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One senior living community wants to remind everyone that learning new skills is still important after retirement.

The Sayre Christian Village partnered with the Living Arts & Sciences Center to teach their senior residents new skills.

Tuesday, they focused on pottery and tile decoration. Village resident Billie Halsey was excited to show off her new work.

"It's a tile decorated with my beautiful creative style," said Halsey.

Each month a new class will focus on a new topic to keep everyone's mind sharp and open the door for new learning opportunities.

"It keeps your brain going and that is what I am trying to do," said Halsey.

"We always talk about lifelong learning. It starts when you're a baby, and it never ends," said Executive Director of the Living Arts & Science Center Lori Halligan.

And thanks to this new program, the knowledge can keep rolling. Even in the golden years.

"This gives us a chance to not lose what creativeness we had. Once you get in a rut you just, you lose what brainpower you have, and this keeps us stimulated," said Halsey.

