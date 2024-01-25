Lexington trainer helping seniors stay physically and mentally strong

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Justin Ford has always been passionate about fitness.

He's spent decades training and competing in contests across the country and around the globe.

“I’ve been competing for 30 years in strength sports. Won world championships, national championships," Ford said.

"I was always worried about becoming a trainer because I love the gym so much that I was afraid I was going to get burnt out. Once I started, I loved it. I could live in the gym. I’d workout with people 24 hours a day if I could.”

15 years ago, Ford left his job at an engineering company to focus on full-time personal training.

Working with kids as young as 12 up to people in their 90s.

His clientele includes several Legacy Reserve seniors living at Fritz Farm in Lexington.

Every Wednesday, seniors gather for a session of light but dynamic exercises.

Ford aims to give them enough to keep them physically and mentally active.

“As we move forward in life, the only two currencies we have are our mind and our body. We want to get these people functionally strong," Ford said.

"What might be as simple to us as walking up a couple stairs, for somebody that’s on a walker or something, it’s going to be hard.”

According to Ford, 1 in 6 people are classified as senior citizens, and only 15% of that population participates in some form of regular exercise.

He hopes to improve that statistic and show more people the importance of physical health, regardless of age.

"We can continue to pack on and maintain muscle mass until the day we die, Ford said.

“We don’t have to grow old. We can still stay young.”

Beyond the workouts themselves, Ford relishes connecting with the people he trains.

He gets invested in the lives of his clients and vice versa.

“These people come religiously. They get a sense of community. They know me; they know my children. We become involved in each other's lives," Ford said.