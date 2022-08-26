Lexington writer pens children's book close to his heart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As parents, it is our job to set up our children for success.

An author from Lexington has had that job four times. His latest book features a story close to his heart. His youngest son, Josiah, is the inspiration for his most recent book.

"Josiah was different," said Timothy Pack. "He was a mystery child to us."

Pack often thinks about what it was like raising Josiah.

"He didn't make friends," he said. "He seemed to be okay with that being in isolation."

As Josiah got older, his father says one thing seemed constant.

"Any child and I think whether they have autism or any other special need or any child, is going to become the best version of themselves in an environment of love, any person in fact," he said.

Pack says it was determined Josiah was on the autism spectrum.

"I've just been inspired by how he's so comfortable in his own skin," he said.

It was a stuffed toy, Skacky, that helped Josiah feel a sense of comfort.

"He owns in," Timothy said. "He just owns it. He's proud of who he is."

The title of Timothy's book helps find the adventures in imagination.

"He has fallen many times, but he bounces back."

"Oh I love him," Timothy said. "I love all my sons."

You can find "Skacky" on Amazon. Timothy says Josiah is excited this book is being written, and his friends were at a book premiere event at McLeod's Coffee House on Thursday evening.