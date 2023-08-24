Lincoln County alum adds event venue to spark togetherness

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — What was once farmland is now a driving force of togetherness in Lincoln County.

Englewood Estates is a wedding venue and the destination for a music festival this upcoming October.

"More than anything, togetherness," said Tre Owens, a Lincoln County Class of 2011 alum. "A sense of community and that's something we really have. A sort of tight grip on here in Stanford and Lincoln County."

Owens' says he's helping to plan a music festival at Englewood Estates this October. The goal is to bring bands back home. Some have left Lincoln County and perform in cities such as Austin and Nashville.

"There's something brewing in Appalachia and central Kentucky," Owens said. "These guys are on fire."

If you want to learn more about the festival, click here. It's happening October 7 and portions of the proceeds will go to local charities.

For more information, click here.

