Lincoln County man cutting hair to serve his hometown

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — It wasn't too long ago Dustin Taulbee was working in a nursing home, longing for a change.

Just kind of a depressing environment and just got tired of doing the same thing," Taulbee said.

"I was looking to do something different. I actually started talking to one of my buddies that was about to sign up to go and he just kind of brought the idea to me.”

Thanks to a friend's idea, Taulbee entered the barber/stylist world.

He's worked hard to be reputable with no prior hair cutting experience and it appears to have paid off.

Taulbee has his own shop now, Unbridled Barbershop, that has gained a good amount of support from regulars like Lucas Harris.

“He had started a shop here in town and I just showed up. I like him, he does a good job. He’s a solid guy," Harris said.

“He’s a hustler and he cares about giving back to the community and he does a good job.”

Taulbee lives on the grind, constantly looking for new ways to serve his hometown of Stanford.

From going to schools to cut kids hair to even offering free cuts at the nursing home he once worked at.

“I knew it would be a good opportunity and I just feel I’m doing the right thing when I’m in there for those people. They ain’t got a lot going on. It seems like I brighten the place up when I go in there," Taulbee said.

“Being a business, you’re in the public so my public image means everything. I don’t just do it to look good but it’s a very important role. You gotta be the person that people look up to and can come to when they need help.”

Taulbee is doubling down on that desire to help with an upcoming Cuts for a Cause event, inviting folks in for a clip who may not be able to get one on their own.

Anyone who needs a haircut that feels like they can’t afford it this time of year, they’ve got Christmas to worry about, their family or they’re just trying to look good for dinner," Taulbee said.

"I just feel like I can give back. MY tools don’t cause me any money, my skills don’t cost me anything. I’m willing to put in some time to give back to my people.”

Unbridled Barbershop is located at 806 Miller Street in Stanford.

The shop's Cut for a Cause event is happening December 21, you can find out more by emailing unbridledbarbershop@gmail.com.