LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When you walk into the Silver Streak market on Versailles Road, you can see years of Kentucky horse racing history. That’s why Silver Streak Market owner Debbie Morris wanted to carry the culture outdoors.

"We're right here in horse country here and I thought what a great place to be able to do something to the building that's beautiful and to have beautiful horses on it."

Morris explained that she and her husband have a long history in the horse industry and wanted to continue to share that culture with the community.

"I came here from New England and my husband’s in the horse industry and I have you know been around horses, " said Morris. "So, I always say I bought the market to put all of his memorabilia in the market. So, we have a lot of unique things that are autographed that you're not gonna see anywhere else."

Morris met local artist, muralist, and illustrator, Brett Hartsfield, who says she connected with Morris through a fundraiser hosted by The Nest. Morris purchased the mural and the two worked together to develop the concept.

"We worked together to kind of put together the design and we're really happy with how it turned out,” says Hartfield.

Some of the horses featured on the mural include, "Of course, ‘American Pharoah’ is number one... I do have my ‘Silks’ up there, he didn’t win the Derby, but I had to put him up there. And then I do have ‘Real Quiet’ which won the derby and the Preakness and lost the Triple Crown by just a nose - and that's a friend of mine's horse. And then obviously one of the greatest is ‘Secretariat’," said Morris.

Morris shares that she wants people to enjoy the mural and the history as much as she does.

"I’m very happy and it makes me happy to look at it. And I hope everybody else gets the same feeling that I get because it means a lot to me,” says Morris.