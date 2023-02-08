Local business shares the love with coffee shop that employs folks with special needs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the spirit of Valentine's Day, Lexington gift shop Ada & Lo is spreading the love by giving a percentage of every single sale they make this month to the coffee shop a few doors down.

"McLeod's Coffee House is so vital to our community by allowing people with special needs to work," Ada & Lo manager, Julie Head, said. "We want to be a part of embracing them in our community."

"I love that idea because it helps their business and ours," McLeod's barista, Tina Tilton, said. Tilton lost her arm in a car crash when she was five months old.

She said she hopes the "share the love" month-long event gets the nonprofit coffee shop's mission out there: businesses with employees who have special needs working hand in hand with everyone else can thrive.

"It brings awareness to the disability, to let them know we're down here and we can work," Tilton said.

The special event lasts through the entire month of February. Ten percent of anything people buy at Ada & Lo will go to McLeod's.

On Thursday, local photographer Jeff Rogers will host a book signing at Ada & Lo where 10 percent of book purchases will also go to McLeod's. The event will last from 4-6 p.m.

Anyone who wants to donate directly to McLeod's can do so here.

