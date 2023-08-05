Local organization saves over 500 'working' cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're a cat lover, you know that some prefer to roam freely rather than be confined to a house.

There's an organization here in Kentucky, The Working Cat Project, that works to place some of these cats in safe environments where they can actually help in an area of need.

"Cats that come into our program have behavior problems that would prevent them from being adopted indoors," says Peyton Skaggs, founder and director of The Working Cat Project.

These "working" cats, whether chilling in a box or patrolling a barn, are better fit outside.

"We have so many cats in need, particularly in rural shelters in Kentucky," says Skaggs.

The organization has helped to rescue and home over 500 cats in Kentucky.

Skaggs says the cats serve as pest control and hunt rodents but also end up providing companionship for their adopters.

What started out as a small pandemic project for Skaggs has turned into quite a success.

"I never imagined that The Working Cat Project would be where it is today — that is 500 lives that would've otherwise ended," says Skaggs.