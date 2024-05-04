Madison Central 10th-grader with Down syndrome triumphant at pep rally

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A heartwarming scene played out earlier this week at Madison Central High School. The spotlight turned to a sophomore during a pep rally featuring more than 2,000 students.

On Wednesday, students packed the school gym for a culture-building activity: musical chairs.

Roger Brown, a 10th grader with Down syndrome, competed in the finals.

"It was fun 'cause people — all my friends help me out, because they're good students, and it was a good day," said Roger.

Zach Perkins described the support for Roger.

"In the video, you hear people sayin', 'let's go roger,' that went on for so long, I mean my voice is still tired from yelling at the top of my lungs," said Perkins.

Perkins reached out to LEX 18, describing how Roger's friends agreed to get him to this point.

Keenan Clevenger reflected on the scene when he carried Roger off the court on his shoulders.

"Just look back on it, I mean 30 years down the line, that's all you ever do really, think about friends, family, all the memories you ever made at your school," said Clevenger.

Roger's mom, Tabitha Baird, watched the video on Instagram.

"He won a prize for the game, and so he showed everyone that I worked with and said, 'I won, I won, I won,'" said Baird.

Madison Central won as a group, living by its motto.

"We talk about igniting greatness a lot and that's what they did, Roger's gonna remember that the rest of his life, they're gonna remember that the rest of their life," said Brandon Fritz.

"Makes me wanna cry still thinking about it, and moments like this are what makes this job worth doing," said Roger's teacher, Brian Collier.

An unforgettable moment for everyone in this room and beyond at Madison Central.

Collier was impressed by the sophomores' example. He says he can't wait to see what the future holds.

