Madison County law firm causing 'Waves of Change' in community

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney and owner of Elder Law Guidance Scott Collins has a soft spot for small businesses.

"Running a business can be a really lonely spot to be in. Nobody really understands the pressure you're facing," Collins said.

It is no secret the pandemic has been especially tough on locally owned shops at the heart of many communities, so Collins wanted to do his bit to help those small businesses in Madison County.

"Keeping businesses healthy at the local level is hugely important to a better quality of life for everyone," Collins said.

To meet this need, Collins started the 'Waves of Change' program at his firm. Each month, Collins gives each of his employees $100 to spend. The only stipulation is they must spend the money at a locally owned shop in the community. They also offer the businesses a free estate planning package, and they do a little free advertising for them on social media as well.

"Celebrate that they've stuck through it, through the pandemic," Collins said.

Paula Fox, owner of Fox on Main in Richmond, is one of the shops that has been chosen. She said she is grateful for this mindful program.

"Gosh, COVID has really been hard on all of the small businesses," Paula Fox said. "We still have a long way to go until we recover."

Each month, 'Waves of Change' alone is pumping up to $1200 into the local economy.

"Oh it just makes me so happy. We have a great customer base; we have a lot of loyal customers," Fox said.

Scott Collins said 'Waves of Change' has been causing ripples through the community since October. It is something he plans to continue, and he hopes other companies might do the same.

"I can't see not doing it. It's just a good thing, why stop doing a good thing, " Collins said.