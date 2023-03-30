Matchstick Goods giving opportunity for young creatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the depths of Embrace Church on North Limestone Street, the subtle sounds of a pottery wheel can be heard.

People hard at work shaping, molding, and painting handmade bowls, mugs, tortilla warmers, candle holders, and a lot more.

It’s the workshop for Matchstick Goods.

“We exist to create ceramic goods but also more than that. We exist to mentor and hire youth from our neighborhood,” Matchstick Goods director of social enterprise Dan Fowler said.

Many of the pieces made at Matchstick are by the hand of youth and teens living near the church, helping give them a creative outlet as well as real world work experience.

The non-profit works under a larger organization, Common Good, which has worked in the North Limestone neighborhood for more than a decade to provide access for youth in the area.

“Common Good has been here in this neighborhood on North Limestone for 11 years now working with and investing in youth in our neighborhood through after school programming, college and career readiness,” Fowler said.

“We chose the name Matchstick Goods because, like matchsticks, youth are just kind of loaded with potential and just need a little bit of help igniting.”

Roughly three years of providing a spark for the next generation.

Izabel Gomez is one of the guiding lights for Matchstick’s efforts.

She came on shortly after the pottery business started, acting as studio supervisor and mentor to many of the young creatives working there.

“Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always liked being creative and showing that and expressing that and helping others also express that and show that,” Gomez said.

“I always had mentors growing up and my favorite, the best ones were very gentle but also helped me and pushed me to do better.”

Everyone working at Matchstick encourages the individuality of each young person that walks through the door.

Understanding and appreciating the situation they have grown up in and the lack of access they may have.

It’s provided perspective to Fowler and other leaders with Matchstick Goods as they give the next generation a place where they can leave their worries behind and look ahead toward opportunity.

“To be in a position now to support them in ways that they aren’t finding in other places due to things like race or immigration status,” Fowler said.

“We are able to be a place for them that is just a safe place to come make some pottery and make those things fade away for just a moment and make a good wage while they do it.”

