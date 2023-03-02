McNabb Middle School opens grocery store to help families

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — A quick walk down the halls of McNabb Middle School and you may miss its newest addition.

Subtle signage on the door doesn't quite make the McNabb Mart standout but once you open the door, a special service is clearly seen.

Something Cartrec Garrett has wanted for a long time.

“I always thought it would be kind of cool to have your own store in your school building so you wouldn’t have to run out to the grocery store to get this and that for students when they need it," Garrett said.

Garrett has worked in the school district for decades but took on her role at McNabb two years ago.

In that time, she's helped bring the McNabb Mart to life.

Shelves stocked with non-perishables, boxed and canned food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, even pet food.

Efforts Garrett is thankful for because of grant money given by the school district and donations given by the community.

“Since we’ve had the store up and running, we’ve had several people that have sent in donations or called and asked to donate monetarily or with supplies so that’s just been a great thing for us as well," Garrett said.

McNabb leaders want this store to be a place families can utilize with no judgement for their situation.

“This provides an opportunity for our families who are struggling to get to the end of the month," McNabb principal Brandy Holley said.

“It’s a very confidential situation. They can come in, they can shop, they can get the things that their kids like. Just feel good about themselves to be able to provide those things for their family to get over that hump."

The store has been open just under a month and there have already been some impactful stories from families looking to the McNabb Mart for help.

“We had one student that said they hadn’t eaten dinner the past couple nights because there was no food at home," Garrett said.

"We came down here and filled up his backpack and took some stuff home for him and his family to be able to eat for the rest of the week.”

“The last thing I would want to think is that we have a kiddo in this building that is struggling because they didn’t have dinner the night before," Holley said

"If we can help provide those things and put those supports in place, that makes it so much easier here to provide the academic and emotional support they need.”

Garrett encourages anyone interested in donating to call McNabb Middle School and ask for her directly.

She has the same message for any schools that want to try and bring a mart of its own to help its students.