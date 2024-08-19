Military veteran of 22 years gets a new roof for free

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Latonya Bartholomew did not mind the early wake-up call on Monday morning. Her Lexington home was receiving a new roof from Boone Dry Roofing and Owen's Corning. What made Bartholomew happy was that it came at no cost to her.

Kelly Street, a coordinator with Owens Corning, is thankful and appreciative of protecting military veterans' most significant investment. It is a type of thank-you for Bartholomew's military service.

Bartholomew kept describing her happiness and gratitude for a new roof, especially since the Army holds a special place for her. She served for 22 years, and her son and brother are currently serving and stationed in different parts of the world. When they come to visit, her house is where they come together.

"This is where we all come," said Bartholomew, "This is where we all come. It's our home."

Today means a lot for Boone Dry Roofing manager Bill Carroll as he can give a veteran some protection with a new roof with Owens Corning. Owens Corning has been giving military veterans over 500 roofs since 2016. Carroll hopes this partnership will last for years to come.

"I think it's absolutely critical," said Carroll. "We love to be part of this. It's an honor to be part of this. We hope to do this every year we can."

The work on Monday morning gives Bartholomew a sense of security and pride in her home. For Boone Dry Roofing, it's an act that can be summed up in just a few words: "Thank you, Latonya, for your service."