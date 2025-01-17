Motorcycle shop hosting fundraiser for child with cerebral palsy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you walk into a Harley Davidson shop, clearly there's plenty of motorcycles ready to ride.

However, the Man O War shop in Lexington is filled with more than just bikes this weekend.

A lot of donations are taking up space there, thanks in part to Justin Hacker.

"We decided to put something together. We came up with a silent auction and polar ride," Hacker said.

"We've got a lot of nice donations and stuff from everybody. A lot of local businesses have come in."

So who is the fundraiser for? Why are Hacker and so many others riding together this weekend?

Grayson Scott Webb, a young boy born with cerebral palsy.

We first shared Grayson's story last year at a car show raising funds for his family.

Their efforts to get a new handi-accessible van are now being helped by the team at Harley Davidson and the Peacemakers Motorcycle Club out of Richmond.

"Grayson's parents reached out to us with a need. You know someone's in need and you reach out to people they respond and these guys responded big time," Mark Powell said.

"I had cousin who had the same affliction so it's just dear to my heart as well. We just hope this all helps him out."

This group's quick efforts over the last month have brought in $5,000 in donations including several items for their silent auction like a pellet smoker from Justin Dunaway.

"I was just sitting there thinking if you're in a position where you can help somebody why not. No sense in dishing money away where it doesn't need to be," Dunaway said.

Hacker is humbled by how much they've been able to raise and hopes they can keep that pace going into Saturday.

"It feels amazing to do this little push. Hopefully we can get them where they need to be. I hope that we can work out getting them the handi-accessible vehicle they need. Otherwise hopefully can get them a nice little check towards that amount for the vehicle itself," Hacker said.

Saturday's event kicks off at 10 a.m. at Harley Davidson Man O War, located at 2073 Bryant Road in Lexington.