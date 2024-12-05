Nana's Angels spreading holiday cheer to Kentucky seniors

WINCEHSTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holidays are hopefully joyous for most people but that's not the case for everyone.

Some may feel lonely around this time of year.

A little thought goes a long way, which one group of Winchester kids has realized.

It's evident as they sit in a circle at home, essentially an assembly line, putting together Christmas cards by hand.

“We sign the cards, then we put the candy canes, then we do stickers and then we put them in the bin and then we keep going and going," Lillyan George.

Lillyan along with Ariellah George, Neko Watts and Quinn Greene (with assistance from young Cohen) have taken on a mission to sign, seal and ultimately deliver roughly 300 Christmas cards across four nursing homes in Central Kentucky.

"We figured out we should do it for the nursing homes because some people in the nursing homes don’t really get their families coming over for the holidays or anything like that," Ariellah George said.

The George girls started this back in 2022, one year after losing their nana, Tammy Greene.

Their team now double in size, this family affair continues to be dedicated to their loved one.

“She was really nice, kind, funny, sometimes mean. She was really, really, really sweet when she wanted to be," Ariellah George said.

"We wanted to do something in memory of her."

This year, the kids took that honor one step further, dubbing themselves Nana's Angels.

"Let’s just call it her because that’s how we started it. We just called it Nana’s Angels because she became an angel," Neko Watts said.

“We’re sharing kindness to people who don’t really get a lot of family members that they love to come over. It’s kind of like we’re their family and we’re sharing our kindness to them.”

As Nana's Angels gets ready to deliver their gifts for the year, they're extending in invite to other kids here at home that want to join them in what they hope will become and ever-growing mission.

“We do want to encourage other kids to join and help us. Honestly, we do need more people. We want this to be a big thing. It’s just spreading kindness," Ariellah George said.

If you want to learn more about the group, you can email angelsnanas21@gmail.com