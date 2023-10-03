New murals in the works for downtown Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Take a drive through downtown Nicholasville and you'll see a change.

A world-renowned artist is hoping to inspire more local art.

"We have some people take a picture every day," said David West, Jessamine County's judge executive.

West notices downtown is becoming a bit more colorful. Anat Ronen has been the master behind multiple masterpieces.

"I found my calling through this dream of staying here and being here in the United States," she said.

The Houston-based artist has painted murals all around the world. She isn't from Kentucky, but she hopes to inspire locals to reach similar heights.

"Like a butterfly, I go from town to town," Ronen said.

Originally from Israel, Ronen and her husband became U.S. citizens last year.

"Still to this day, after 15 years that I'm doing this for a living, I'm still amazed this life opened up for me," she said.

You'll see a fish on a wall outside of the courthouse and butterflies a few blocks over. Well, what about a horse? She says it's on the way.

"The hope is to kind of jump start this project with me, but have others come in and do more," Ronen said.