Next time you go to downtown Lexington, you might get a free personalized poem

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In downtown Lexington, there's something special in the air.

The holiday season is approaching. Whether you're there for dinner, a cocktail, a movie, or something else, you might leave with the unexpected.

"See this," asked Curtis Kaiser as he pointed to a sign saying "Poems 4 Free". "This is it. This is the deal. For free."

Kaiser moved to Lexington in 2019. He has a background in mechanical engineering. That's his day job. At night, sometimes with no notice, he'll just post up somewhere and start chatting with anyone who walks by.

"I can think," he said. "I can write. I wanted to practice being articulate."

He doesn't consider himself a poet — he doesn't really know what title to use here. All he wants to do is spread some cheer — and all for free.

"There's no ad agency that's sponsoring me," he said. "There's no Instagram handle right here, there's no tip jar."

"Yeah I've been downtown Lexington many times and never have run across anything like this," said Leah Raeber.

Leah's sister is in town visiting from Louisville. After talking with Kaiser for a bit, he wrote a poem about two sisters enjoying some quality time together.

"I've done it as long as six and a half hours before and I've done it for only two hours before," Kaiser said.

"The more people I can connect with and just try and express feelings and moods and help people get happier, the better," he added. "For free."

