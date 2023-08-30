Nicholasville Police Department welcomes new community therapy dog

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — For all you dog lovers in Nicholasville, there's a new pup who is going to be helping patrol the streets.

This isn't like the typical K-9 you might think about with a police department. Eris is a 2-and-a-half-year-old with a different purpose.

Officer Jermaine Jackson says Eris was found in the woods with her littermates and was abandoned. She became a family pet, but now has the temperament and training to serve as a therapy dog within the community.

"Coming from the woods and being, again being somewhat feral, you know she just had that thing about her to where she just wants people to be happy," Jackson said.

The idea is to have her at various community events involving the police department. There have been discussions about having her potentially work within the schools, and to also make the officers more approachable in the community.

Eris has completed training in Frankfort, where she had to learn how to behave in scenarios to determine whether her temperament is appropriate.

