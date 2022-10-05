Nine years in the making: Lexington dad gifts hot chocolate to son before he is born

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Our days get busy and time seems to fly by.

Nine years ago, little did a man from Lexington know his visit to a coffee shop would one day be a trip down memory lane.

At A Cup of Commonwealth, there's proof of that visit. This downtown coffee shop brews up culture and pours heart into the community.

"That one's maybe one of the sweetest ones I've ever read," said Rollins Mathews, an employee telling a customer about a special coffee sleeve on their Pay it Forward wall.

Customers can leave a drink for a friend, family member, or member of the community. The sleeve goes on the wall and someone can redeem it.

"We have a pay it forward that says 'for my son Liam, who was born this day'," Mathews tells the customer. "So we have been trying to figure out who this person is."

A Cup of Commonwealth posted the sleeve on Instagram on Monday looking for Liam. The sleeve says "A hot chocolate for my son Liam, who is due to be born on this very day, October 3, 2013. Love, Dad. (Remember, life is the greatest indulgence! Live it up!)."

When A Cup of Commonwealth posted on Instagram, the hunt began to find Liam.

"At the moment I thought well, we'll buy him a drink," said Justin Benton. "We'll put it on their board and forget about it for 9 years."

Benton says he pretty much forgot about leaving that sleeve on the Pay it Forward wall nine years ago. He's glad it has been brought back to life.

"It was like a nice little snapshot of hey remember you in 2013? Here's a way to remember where you were at," Benton said.

Come Sunday, Liam will turn nine years old. Benton says there are big plans ahead.

"He's going to get a hot chocolate," Benton said. "Free. And then he's going to drink the whole thing."