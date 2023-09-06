One of the top young road racers hails from Lexington

CAMDEN, Ohio (LEX 18) — If you're a parent, you probably remember how exciting, yet scary, it was when your child first learned to ride a bike.

There were the fears of injury, but also the love and sadness of watching them grow so quickly.

A 14-year-old from Lexington is hitting speeds that aren't even street-legal — at least not for a car.

"It's fun, I don't know how to explain it," said Alessandro Di Mario, a sophomore at Lafayette High School.

He first got on a bike as a child — taking after his dad's love for the competitive sport.

"You race on the track, elbows out, but when the day is over and you're like riding bikes around, they're all your friends," Di Mario said.

He practices at G & J Kartway in Camden, which is about two and a half hours north of Lexington and about 75 north of Cincinnati. That's not the only traveling he does for this sport he loves.

"Sometimes you have like four weeks in a row where one time you're going to Alabama and then Georgia and then New Jersey," he said.

He travels all over the United States for races, all while being a normal high schooler in Lexington.

"I'm happy because he's happy doing this kind of sport," said Manjola Topore, Alessandro's mother.

If you want to see more of Alessandro in action, you can find him on Instagram @Aledm72.