Operation Ornaments helping people heal after natural disasters

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you celebrate Christmas, surely you know the feeling of decorating a Christmas tree.

Adorned with lights and ornaments, it's one of the strongest symbols of the holiday spirit.

No one knows that better than Laura Davis, who has presents coming to her doorstep in Winchester around the clock.

All of them filled to the brim with Christmas ornaments.

“We got over 50,000 ornaments this year and they are still coming," Davis said.

“Two years ago, we received ornaments from China and Japan and Mexico. Now we’ve had Canada join us.”

This mission has grown a lot over the last five years, starting with a simple thought.

Helping those in need.

“As friends, about five years ago, we noticed that people missed their ornaments after natural disasters. We have gone in and mucked homes, we’ve brought in food and things like that," Laura Davis.

"It’s not until they set up their Christmas tree for the first time after a natural disaster that they realize that all their sentimental ornaments are gone and those things can’t be replaced.”

Aptly named Operation Ornaments, the initiative began with Davis and some friends making 600 ornaments by hand to send to Oregon after wildfires in 2020.

“Then the following year, Kentucky had the major flood that came through here with the Kentucky River, it came right through here through Winchester," Davis said.

"We mucked out homes and helped the homeowners. Again, we came together and said ‘let’s help this community now.’”

Davis has become a global coordinator of sorts, one of the organizational hubs for this project.

Sorting through the tens of thousands of ornaments into family packs to give to people recovering from catastrophe.

This year alone, Davis made eight drop offs to disaster sites.

“We went to Michigan, they actually had two tornadoes that came in from different directions and then met in the middle…we took 500 family packs up there. We also went down to Tennessee near Fort Campbell, they got hit by a large tornado, my son lives a block from where the tornado hit. We also served Guam, thanks to the military.they had a typhoon," Davis said.

Davis is far from alone in her efforts.

Roughly 3,500 hundred people support Operation Ornaments on Facebook, connecting so many kindhearted creators.

Like Shanna Kurth, a long time friend of Davis who has experienced disaster recovery herself.

“We had an F5 tornado come through our area just a few miles from where I live, coming up on 10 years ago maybe. It was devastating there were several thousand homes destroyed," Kurth said.

She (Davis) called and asked me ‘what could we do.’ She solicited people and they got together and sent me a huge box of mittens and gloves that we distributed throughout Washington, Illinois which was the epicenter of that tornado. That was the beginning I think of her wanting to do something.”

Kurth and her family feel strong sentiment toward their ornaments at home, each of them telling a story (including one comical one involving a sprite can and irritable teenager).

Those story matter, and Kurth is proud to be a part of the new chapter of someone's life.

“We can’t replace that with the ornaments we give to other people but we can send them a message of love and hope and we can let them know that they’re seen and we understand what they’ve lost," Kurth said.

If you want to follow along with Operation Ornaments and join the cause, click here.